SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

SITE stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.40.

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.