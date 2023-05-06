Sirius XM Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sirius XM in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIRI. Bank of America cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 27.5% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 251.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 538,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.