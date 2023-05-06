SingularityNET Market Cap Tops $328.04 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $328.04 million and approximately $48.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,688.35 or 1.00056911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002346 BTC.

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,471,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,471,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29485654 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $33,936,943.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

