SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.57 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $340.80 million and approximately $52.57 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,878.92 or 0.99999148 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002329 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,471,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,471,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29485654 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $33,936,943.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.