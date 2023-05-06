Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.80-$11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.15.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

