Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.99

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 176826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In related news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 582,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,008.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 582,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,008.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Drilling purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $97,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,194.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $655,050. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

