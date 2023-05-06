Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 85,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.