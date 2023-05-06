Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Sienna Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$9.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

