Siacoin Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $204.73 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,064,072,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.
