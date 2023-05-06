Siacoin Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $204.73 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,713.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00288733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00538932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00065697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00405989 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001026 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,064,072,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.