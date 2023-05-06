Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 800 ($10.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.47) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.00) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 777 ($9.71).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 487 ($6.08) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 498.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 490.93. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 541.11 and a beta of 1.36. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 599 ($7.48).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.42) per share. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.05%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.15), for a total transaction of £270,531.12 ($337,994.90). 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

