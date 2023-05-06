Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 75 ($0.94) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 45.81 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The company has a market cap of £30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,857.14%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 285,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

