Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 75 ($0.94) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 45.81 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The company has a market cap of £30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.70.
Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group
In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 285,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
