Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at National Bankshares

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shares of SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Shopify by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

