Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $238.66

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.66 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 250.90 ($3.13). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 32,307 shares traded.

Shoe Zone Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25. The stock has a market cap of £119.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.97.

Shoe Zone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 4.42%. Shoe Zone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,090.91%.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

