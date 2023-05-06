Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.77.

Shake Shack Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:SHAK opened at $65.53 on Friday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

