SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $933.52.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. SGS has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

SGS Cuts Dividend

About SGS

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.2007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

(Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.