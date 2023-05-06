Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2,200.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 67,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.63. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.