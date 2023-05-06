Semus Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $232.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $596.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

