Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share.
Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE SRE traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $154.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day moving average is $154.87. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Sempra Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.
Insider Activity at Sempra Energy
In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $14,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
