Seaboard Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,819.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,296.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,860.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,830.41. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $192.11 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seaboard by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

