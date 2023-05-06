Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.
Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance
Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,215.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.
Further Reading
