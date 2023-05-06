Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,215.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

Further Reading

