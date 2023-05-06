Scotiabank Lowers Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.73.

NYSE TRI opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $133.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 81.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $202,744,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,738,000 after purchasing an additional 952,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

