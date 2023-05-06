Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,944,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 2,612,884 shares.The stock last traded at $53.77 and had previously closed at $53.60.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.