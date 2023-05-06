Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.