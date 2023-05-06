Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,973,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 565,778 shares.The stock last traded at $30.36 and had previously closed at $29.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Schrödinger Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 733.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.