Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,973,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 565,778 shares.The stock last traded at $30.36 and had previously closed at $29.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.
Schrödinger Trading Down 8.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger
Schrödinger Company Profile
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
See Also
