Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schibsted ASA from 177.00 to 173.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schibsted ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

