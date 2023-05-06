Savaria (SIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Savaria stock opened at C$16.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.02 and a one year high of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIS shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

