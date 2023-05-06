Samjo Capital LLC Acquires 180,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Thryv makes up 15.0% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Thryv worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Thryv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Thryv by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Thryv by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Thryv Trading Up 6.4 %
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Featured Articles
