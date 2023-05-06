Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Down 11.2%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.31. 972,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,310,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sally Beauty by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.