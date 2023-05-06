Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBH. Cowen raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 2,399,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

