Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.50. Saker Aviation Services shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 352 shares.

Saker Aviation Services Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

Saker Aviation Services, Inc engages in the operation of New York Heliport. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

