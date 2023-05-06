Safe Price Reaches $10.18 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $10.18 or 0.00035242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $212.19 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00136047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00061013 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00037588 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003497 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.65794768 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

