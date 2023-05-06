Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.50 on May 30th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.499 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

SBR opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.71. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 952.59% and a net margin of 97.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

