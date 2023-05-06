Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.08-7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.08-$7.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of RHP traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. The stock had a trading volume of 554,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,354. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $97.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

