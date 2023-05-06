Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $10.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Ryder System Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:R opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

