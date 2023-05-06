Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $65,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 52,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 226,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $56.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

