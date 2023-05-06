Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 630,939 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,379,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 630,939 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $61,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 480.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.04 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

