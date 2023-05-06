Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $49,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $226.38 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

