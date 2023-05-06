Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Lam Research worth $55,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $79,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $529.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

