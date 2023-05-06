Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Agilent Technologies worth $59,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,261,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $133.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

