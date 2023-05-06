Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 376,294 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Americold Realty Trust worth $50,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

NYSE COLD opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

