Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 13,685 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $53,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 597.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,504,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

NYSE YUM opened at $137.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.20. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

