Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $67.92 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,510 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $67,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

