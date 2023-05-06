Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $58.42 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of CoStar Group worth $58,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after buying an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,893,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CSGP opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

