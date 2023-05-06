Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Cardinal Health worth $51,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.