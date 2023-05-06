Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 99,766 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,766 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of DTE Energy worth $64,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

