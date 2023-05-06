Rune Self Reported Market Cap Hits $27,298.77 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004826 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Rune has a market cap of $27,298.77 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.44017315 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

