RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,692. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $800.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RPT Realty by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RPT Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.