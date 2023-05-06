Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,880,000 after acquiring an additional 97,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $100,326,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

