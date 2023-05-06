Royal Bank of Canada Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $156.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average of $124.22. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

