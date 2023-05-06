Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$26.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

TSE ZZZ opened at C$23.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$826.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.38. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.66 and a 1-year high of C$29.91.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$243.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.35 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.6268156 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

